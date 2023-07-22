Lana del Rey Works A Shift At Alabama Waffle House

No one will tell singer Lana del Rey, “Don’t give up your day job.”

Fans got an omelette, a side of hash browns and a chance to be served by the popular del Rey on Thursday at a Florence, Alabama Waffle House. She wore the standard blue uniform and name badge to serve the guests.

The 38-year-old del Rey has recently released her new album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.” Fans speculated that the Waffle House gig was part of a video in conjunction with the album.

Fans who recognized her shared photos on social media.

One fan stopped by the restaurant with a poster from her new album, hoping for a signature.

It is unclear if she kept her tips.