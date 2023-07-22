Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabtree-Ireland Clarifies Waiver Process & Why Apple TV+’s ‘Tehran’ Qualified — Comic-Con

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Barbie’ & ‘Oppenheimer’ Fueling Mindblowing $300M+ U.S. Box Office Weekend; Global Total At $465M+
Read the full story

Lana del Rey Works A Shift At Alabama Waffle House

Lana Del Rey Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

No one will tell singer Lana del Rey, “Don’t give up your day job.”

Fans got an omelette, a side of hash browns and a chance to be served by the popular del Rey on Thursday at a Florence, Alabama Waffle House. She wore the standard blue uniform and name badge to serve the guests.

The 38-year-old del Rey has recently released her new album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.” Fans speculated that the Waffle House gig was part of a video in conjunction with the album.

Fans who recognized her shared photos on social media.

One fan stopped by the restaurant with a poster from her new album, hoping for a signature.

It is unclear if she kept her tips.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad