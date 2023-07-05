Ladj Ly’s ‘Les Indésirables’ To World Premiere At Toronto; Festival Says Paris Outer-City Suburb Drama Is “Timely Tale Of Revolution”

The fall fest season is revving up.

The Toronto Film Festival said Wednesday that French director Ladj Ly’s new feature Les Indésirables will world premiere at its 48th edition, running from September 7-17.

It is the first international world premiere title to be unveiled by TIFF ahead of fuller lineup details in the coming weeks. Last week, organizers said Searchlight’s Taika Waititi soccer comedy Next Goal Wins will have its world premiere there.

Les Indésirables is Ly’s second fiction feature after his award-winning debut Les Misérables, which won the Cannes Jury Prize in 2019 and went on to make its North American premiere at TIFF that same year.

Les Misérables won a slew of French Césars the following year and was also France’s Academy Awards submission, getting through to the final nominations stage in the International Feature category, going up up against Parasite.

Ly’s work, capturing life in Paris’ tough outer suburbs and police violence, has been back in the spotlight in recent days following rioting in France, in response to the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy by a police officer on the outskirts of the French capital June 27.

TIFF described Les Indésirables as “a timely tale of timely tale of revolution, which beautifully captures a pivotal moment in history.”

Longtime Ly collaborator Alexis Manenti stars as an idealistic young doctor, who takes on the role of mayor in an outer-city suburb following the sudden death of his predecessor. He intends to continue the policy of his predecessor, who dreamed of rehabilitating this working-class neighborhood.

Anta Diaw stars as a young French woman of Malian origin, living in one of its dilapidated tower blocks, who refuses to see her family driven out of the neighbourhood where she grew up.

Other cast members include Jeanne Balibar, Steve Tientcheu and Aristote Luyindula.

“We are honoured to showcase Ladj Ly’s remarkable talent once again with the world premiere of his latest work, Les Indésirables,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said today. “This deeply personal film beautifully captures the struggles and aspirations of a community, reflecting Ly’s unparalleled storytelling skills.”

Les Indésirables is a Goodfellas film produced by Srab Films and LyLy Films. Goodfellas is handling international sales.