Kylie Minogue Announces Las Vegas Residency At The Venetian

Kylie Minogue has announced her first residency in Las Vegas.

The Voltaire nightclub at The Venetian in Las Vegas is the setting for Minogue’s shows. She has not toured in the U.S. since 2011.

Minogue’s Vegas residency will begin on November 3 is expected to include about a dozen shows. Tickets go on sale on August 9.

Minogue promises extravagant costumes and dances, saying that at this point in her career she has “earned the right to” play Las Vegas.

“I’ve performed a couple of times at Vegas, but as part of a tour, and particularly when I did the Showgirl tour in 2004 – at that time we said, ‘oh, this feels like a Vegas show’, the Australian pop star said at a Los Angeles news conference.

Her later “Aphrodite” tour had featured “so many waterworks in like precision fountains,” she continued. “My team at the time kept saying, ‘Why isn’t this in Vegas? We’ve got to do it at some point.'”

The Venetian venue is small, promising a more intimate show.

“I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon. I’ve got some versions of songs that have not been heard, like reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live bed dances, amazing costumes.

“That’s the base and then we’ll see what surprises we can come up with,” she said.

Doing an extended Las Vegas residency fulfills a dream Minogue has long held.

“I was thinking years ago I want to do it when I’m younger like, I don’t want to do it when I’m at the sunset of my career. So, I think I’ve got it right somewhere in the middle where I feel like I’ve earned the right to and have the experience to really enjoy being there.”

She will perform tracks from her forthcoming album, Tension, along with many of her greatest hits, including “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” and “All The Lovers.”

Minogue has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, won a Grammy, and earned three Brit Awards.

She recently scored her biggest solo hit in more than a decade with the song Padam Padam. It’s her first song to break into the UK top 10 since “All The Lovers” peaked at number three in 2010.