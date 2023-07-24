Saudi Soccer Team Al-Hilal Submits World-Record $330m Bid For French Star Kylian Mbappé

The Riyadh-based soccer team Al-Hilal has submitted a world-record $330m (€300m) bid to French side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Kylian Mbappé, one of global soccer’s most dominant young stars.

Paris Saint-Germain have given Al-Hilal permission to speak with Mbappe about personal terms. There have currently been no talks between the player and the club, according to reports in Europe. However, soccer insider James Benge of CBS Sports reports that the Saudi club is ready to offer Mbappé a salary package of $770m (€700m) over one year. After the year is up, Mbappé, who is 24 years old, would be free to join Spanish giants Real Madrid on a free deal.

The French forward has been continuously linked with a move to Madrid and was benched from PSG’s pre-season tour in Japan last week after the club said it was convinced the player had agreed an unofficial deal to join Madrid next season when his current contract was up. Keen to cash in on Mbappé, PSG are said to be exploring a sale if the player doesn’t renew his contract. Mbappé joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2018 for $213m.

All summer long Saudi Pro League sides have been dropping eye-watering sums to attract European soccer’s biggest names to the Peninsula. Unlike previous global soccer expansions in China or the US, however, Saudi teams are securing the services of young players still at the height of their careers. Al Nassar FC did sign 37-year-old veteran Cristiano Ronaldo, but Real Madrid’s Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, formerly of Chelsea, have also ended up at Saudi clubs. If a deal is closed on Mbappé to join them, it would make the Saudi Pro League even harder to ignore, especially for international broadcasters.

Earlier this year, the Saudi Pro League instructed IMG to secure international broadcast deals ahead of the 2023-24 season. The league is seeking a big cash deal for the next two seasons. In January, IMG secured short-term TV deals for the SPL in several territories, including the UK.