Kristen Bell Photo Of Random Dinner Party At Jimmy Kimmel’s Lodge Goes Viral; Even Jake Tapper Scored Invite

A photo of an al fresco dinner party in Idaho has gone viral because of its unexpected mix of celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Fallon, and Jake Tapper.

More than 6 million people have viewed the Twitter photo that first originated on Kristen Bell’s Instagram feed, after a Netflix employee called attention to the random assemblage at the waterside meal. The photo was taken at Idaho’s South Fork Lodge, which was purchased by avid fly fisherman Jimmy Kimmel in 2020.

“This photo from kristen bell’s dinner party gets increasingly WTF as you go down the table,” the tweet reads.

Joining Tapper for some outdoor fellowship are Courtney Cox, Olivia Munn, John Mulaney, Adam Scott, Jason Bateman, Shiri Appelby, Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid and former NASA engineer Mark Rober. (I know, right?) One person on Twitter said Kimmel invites 30-something celebs each year for a week of fishing, hiking and dining al fresco.

And no, that’s not Elton John at the end of the table, despite what some people on social media may believe.

this photo from kristen bell’s dinner party gets increasingly WTF as you go down the table pic.twitter.com/eoG73TS3FI — Cole Delbyck (@coledelbyck) July 7, 2023

“Weirdest crossover ever,” wrote one Twitter user.