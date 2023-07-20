‘Krapopolis’ Trailer: A Look At Dan Harmon’s Animated Fox Series

Krapopolis has a new trailer — watch it above.

The Dan Harmon-created animated series will launch on Sunday, September 24, on Fox. It will launch with a special two-episode preview following the NFL doubleheader on the network.

Krapopolis then will become part of the network’s Animation Domination block from Sunday, October 1, where it will air at 8:30 p.m. after The Simpsons and before Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy.

This comes after the series scored a third-season renewal before a frame of the toon has been seen by the viewing public.

Fox previously shifted Krapopolis to the 2023-24 season, shaking up its plans to premiere the series in a four-episode, two-hour block in May.

Krapopolis has had a very long gestation period. Harmon signed a direct deal with the broadcast network in July 2020 with a series commitment. In February 2021, the then-untitled show was handed a formal series order, making it its first fully owned animated series. A special preview of the show, which was handed a second-season renewal in October 2022, was originally set for November 2022 but was delayed with Welcome to Flatch taking its place after an NFL doubleheader.

Then, the series was planned to launch in May alongside shows such as Jon Hamm-voiced Grimsburg and the second season of Housebroken.

However, it now will move to next season.

Krapopolis is set in mythical ancient Greece and tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities – without trying to kill one another, that is. The series features the voices of Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy and Duncan Trussell.

Ayoade voices Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess. He’s the benevolent King of Krapopolis, trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. Waddingham plays Deliria, Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Within her extended Olympian family – forged in patricide and infidelity – she’s known as the trashy one. Berry is Shlub, Tyrannis’ father, a mantitaur – half centaur (horse + human), half manticore (lion + human + scorpion). He is oversexed and underemployed, claims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of that word, for his entire life. Murphy voices Stupendous, Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Trussell plays Hippocampus, Tyrannis’ half-brother, offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking.

Alanna Ubach is recurring, with Susan Sarandon, Will Forte, Michael Urie, Jane Lynch, Amber Stevens West, Yvette Nicole Brown and Dave Franco as guest stars.

Created and exec produced by Rick and Morty co-creator Harmon, the series is produced by Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment. Jordan Young serves as showrunner for the first season and exec producer with Alex Rubens as showrunner for Seasons 2 and 3.