Busan Says On Course For Successful 2023 Festival, Despite Management Turmoil; Sets Line-Up Presser For Sept. 5 

Korea’s Busan International Film Festival issued a heartfelt statement today, promising to “do our best for the successful hosting” of this year’s edition of the October festival, which has been in turmoil for the past few months following a series of high-profile management exits.

The festival said it held a board meeting yesterday where the composition and main agendas of an ‘Innovation Committee’ had been decided. The committee will look at issues affecting the festival both internally and externally, and move to stabilise its operations.

It was previously announced that program director Nam Dong-chul and deputy director Kang Seung-ah would take over as acting heads of the festival, replacing former festival director Huh Moonyung, and former managing director Cho Jongkook, respectively.

“With this, the problems that surrounded the festival for the past two months, within and outside of the organization, have been concluded, and members of the executive committee and secretariat are now preparing for this year’s festival in earnest,” BIFF said in a statement directed at its public audience and industry guests.

“Of course there are still many scars to heal and improvements to be made at the festival. However, with the strength of the Busan International Film Festival, which maintained steadfast in the midst of all adversities, we will not overlook any issues and face them one by one to resolve them.”

The festival, which is scheduled for October 4-13, also said it would announce the main programme at a press conference on September 5.

It also opened registrations today for its industry platform, Asian Contents and Film Market (ACFM, October, October 7-10 ), and previously said the line-up for the Asian Projects Market (APM) will be announced in August.

Former festival director Huh handed in his resignation in early May, after chairperson Lee Yong-kwan split the top operational role and appointed Cho Jongkook as managing director. Cho was dismissed at the festival’s recent general assembly. Lee has handed in his resignation twice but was asked to stay for this year’s edition to ensure continuity.

ACFM chief Oh Seok-geun also handed in his resignation at the end of June. Daniel Kim and Seri Park, both veterans of the festival and market, are currently managing ACFM and APM, which take place at the same time.

The festival also recently announced that its affiliated Asian Cinema Fund would support 14 film projects in this year’s funding round.