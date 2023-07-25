‘King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch’ Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Ken Goldin is on the hunt for more collectibles.

Netflix has renewed unscripted series King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch for a second season.

The show follows Goldin and his team at Goldin Auctions, an auction house for trading cards, rare collectibles and memorabilia.

The first season featured celebrities including Drake, Logan Paul, Karl Malone and Mike Tyson, who sold a pair of boxing trunks worn on the front of Nintendo game Punch-Out! for over $34,000.

The series is produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and Connor Schell’s Full Day.

Brent Montgomery, Pam Healey, Will Nothacker, Peyton Manning, Connor Schell, Dave Chamberlain, Ian Sambor, Russ Friedman and Gardner Reed exec produce.

Watch Goldin's announcement below.






