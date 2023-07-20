Kim Kardashian Plays Mother Alongside Cara Delevingne In ‘American Horror Story’ Teaser

Skip to main content
Hulu has debuted the first look at the upcoming season of FX’s American Horror Story.

Kim Kardashian stars in season 12, which is known as American Horror Story: Delicate alongside Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts.

The season, which comes from showrunner Halley Feiffer, is partly based on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel Delicate Condition, which follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

The series, which is described as a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby, also stars Zachary Quinto, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A’zion, Debra Monk and Julie Monk.

