Kevin Spacey Alleged Victim Didn’t Go To Police Initially As Oscar-Winning Actor Was Seen As A “Golden Boy”, Court Hears

An alleged victim of Kevin Spacey has said he put his allegations “in a box” initially because the Oscar-winning actor was seen as a “golden boy.”

During a police interview over allegations the Hollywood star grabbed him in an intimate area with “such force it was painful”,the man said: “He was a huge success.” The interview was played out in the UK’s Southwark Crown Court, where Spacey is on trial, this afternoon.

“I put it in a box and carried on with my life but he had a detrimental effect on my life and my business. It is like telling tales out of school, in a way,” he said.

The court heard that Spacey grabbed the man “like a cobra.”

The Oscar-winning American Beauty and House of Cards star, 63, who is being tried under his real name Kevin Spacey Fowler, denies 12 charges against him, including sexual assault and indecent assault, alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013.

Asked why he had eventually come forward to police, the alleged victim said it was as if he had “allowed somebody, in a way, to denigrate me”.

He told police: “I hope he does the right thing – if he apologises then maybe I won’t want him to go to court. He took no responsibility for it, he just said ‘I’m gay’. He’s still not hearing what he did was wrong – that’s sort of spurred me on a bit.”

The testimony came from the man who claimed he was sexually assaulted by Spacey. He said his first impression was that Spacey was “very arrogant.”

“He did not look like he had been to sleep”

The jury heard that the pair met at an event in a West End theater in 2005 where Spacey allegedly made crude and “hardcore” remarks to him. In his taped police interview played in court, the man said: “My opinion when he arrived was he smelled of booze. He looked dishevelled. He did not look like he had been to sleep.”

The man went on: “I remember he looked me up and down and looked at my crotch region. He did not respond to me particularly politely.”

The man added “the energy changed” when Spacey arrived at the event.

“I remember freezing and pushing his arm away and feeling shellshocked and frustrated that anybody would be that sleazy,” said the man.

The man is the third of four complainaints in the trial, which is set to last another three weeks. Other complainants have said Spacey “grabbed me so hard I nearly came off the road” and that he put his hand on his penis five or six times.

Spacey’s lawyer Patrick Gibbs QC has said jurors will hear “many damned lies” and “some deliberate exaggerations” during the trial. Spacey himself may not testify but is expected to attend each day the court sits.

In an initial court hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in June, Gibbs said his client “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case.” Speaking to ZEITmagazin earlier this month, Spacey said “there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London.”

Before the jury panel was selected for the trial, Mr Justice Mark Wall told prospective jurors: “I am sure the defendant will be gratified to know that many of you will know his name or have seen his films.”

On Wednesday, the judge said the case has “quite obviously” attracted a lot of media attention, but that they “must avoid this coverage where you can.”

Spacey has an address in Waterloo, south London, but also lives in the U.S.

The trial continues.