Kevin Spacey Launched “Machine Gun” Of “Horrific” Sexual Comments At Alleged Victim And Used Sexuality To Disguise Behavior, Court Told

Kevin Spacey launched “machine gun” of “horrific” sexual comments at one of his accusers, leaving the alleged victim feeling “belittled and worthless,” a UK court heard Thursday.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said the incident happened at a West End theater in London in the mid-2000s and alleged the House of Cards actor then touched him in an intimate area. He made the allegations in a police interview seen today by the jury at Southwark Crown Court.

The man said today under cross-examination that the alleged assault felt like it lasted an “eternity.”

He added he felt “incredulous that [Spacey] could be so insensitive” and claimed the actor’s decision to come out as gay was “somebody not taking ownership” but instead allowed him to “disguise” his behavior.

The Hollywood star’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs KC, suggested that episode was untrue, to which the alleged victim replied: “With the greatest of respect, you weren’t there and I was and it was horrific. I have never had anyone speak to me like that, ever.”

Asked how it was possible nobody witnessed the “15-20 minutes” of alleged vile comments, the man said: “I think it’s the phrase, ‘hiding in plain sight.’ It was like a machine gun, a torrent, and that’s all I can say – it went on and on and on.”

Gibbs suggested neither the language nor sexual assault had happened, to which the man responded: “No one has the right to invade your space and touch you in that way – no one has the right to do that.”

“It makes no sense that someone would do that to another human being. It absolutely did happen,” he added.

The complainant, who is the third of four due to give evidence against the actor, called the alleged incident “horrific” and said it made him feel “subhuman.” As the man took to the witness box, Gibbs said to him that there was “quite a number of things that you told police that are completely untrue,” including the suggestion Spacey had turned up “smelling of booze.”

The man countered: “That was my impression and that’s what I smelt.”

After Gibbs suggested that was “completely untrue,” the complainant replied: “You can suggest it but, with the greatest respect, you weren’t there.”

The alleged victim also denied Gibbs’ suggestion Spacey was “relaxed and friendly – to everyone he met,” saying: “He may have been relaxed and friendly with people with status, he certainly wasn’t relaxed and friendly to me.”

Gibbs told jurors earlier this week they would hear “many damned lies” and “some deliberate exaggerations” during the trial. Spacey himself may not testify but is expected to attend each day the court sits.

Oscar-winning American Beauty star Spacey (who is being tried in the UK under his real name Kevin Spacey Fowler) denies the 12 charges against him, which include three counts of indecent assault and seven overall charges of sexual assault, alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013.

The trial is nearing the end of its first week, and has been dominated by witness testimony from the complainants. Yesterday, the third alleged victim said he had initially put his allegations “in a box” because the Oscar-winning actor was seen as a “golden boy.” The man alleged Spacey grabbed him “like a cobra,” made “hardcore” remarks to him and was unrepentant about his actions.

He claimed today he did not immediately tell people about the assault as it was “way before MeToo” and could seen him labeled as a “troublemaker.”

Another alleged victim, who had been the actor’s driver, said Spacey “grabbed me so hard I nearly came off the road,” and claimed to have been touched on the penis up to six times against his will.

The prosecution has labeled him a “sexual bully.”

In an initial court hearing in June, Gibbs said his client “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case.” Spacey said before the trial he expects to land acting work immediately if he is found not guilty.

The trial continues.