Jack Lemmon’s Son Says Kevin Spacey Was Like Family To Late Star, As ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ Actor Weeps In Court

Kevin Spacey was “like another son” to late Glengarry Glen Ross co-star Jack Lemmon, a court heard today at the American Beauty actor’s UK sex offenses trial.

During a series of 10 character references for the defense, Spacey became emotional as he reacted to the words from the likes of Chris Lemmon and House and Dead Poet’s Society star Robert Sean Leonard.

Lemmon, a stage actor who last year played his father in Blonde, said his dad saw Spacey as family and “so became like a brother to me.”

Spacey and Jack Lemmon appeared together in Glengarry Glen Ross, David Mamet’s 1992 adaptation of his play of the same name about a group of failing real estate agents who are told only the top two sellers will keep their jobs.

Leonard said Spacey is “positive, supportive and respectful” and added he had never seen anyone lead a company better than the American Beauty actor, likely in reference to the House of Cards star’s run as Artistic Director of the Old Vic Theatre in London between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey was seen reaching for tissues and dabbing his eyes in response to Leonard’s testimony, which came on the same day Elton John and David Furnish appeared by video link by the defense to confirm the actor had attended a party they threw back in the early 2000s and attempt to corroborate other events.

Spacey, in court under his real name Kevin Spacey Fowler, is being tried for 12 counts of sexual crimes, including one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. He denies all charges.

Spacey’s defense started last week and the Academy Award-winner took to the stand for two days, during which he labeled the prosecution’s case “weak” and variously accused the four complainants of lying and over-exaggerating their claims, stating that one complainant did this for “money, money and then money.”

During the prior week, Spacey was accused by the complainants of drugging one of them before performing a sex act on them, and grabbing another’s crotch “like a cobra.” He was labeled a “sexual bully” by the prosecution when proceedings began last month.

In January, Spacey pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

He was granted unconditional bail before the trial began. The trial continues.