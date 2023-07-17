Elton John & Husband David Furnish Called As Defense Witnesses In Kevin Spacey Trial

UPDATED 03:32 a.m. PT: Elton John and his husband David Furnish have been called as witnesses for the defense in the Kevin Spacey trial.

Both are appearing via video link today from Monaco in the London trial, which is into its third week. The pair are the first high-profile witnesses to be called in Spacey’s defense. John most recently played a critically-acclaimed set at Glastonbury while Furnish is a filmmaker and advertising exec who married the Rocketman singer in 2005. Spacey, John and Furnish were reported to have both attended a fundraising dinner in aid of the Elton John AIDS Foundation in 2017.

During the trial today, jurors heard how Spacey stored “the most expensive” Mini Cooper “ever” in John’s garage. The actor explained he bid on the vehicle at an auction in the early 2000s and John “kindly” stored it for him.

Spacey’s defense started last week and the Academy Award-winner took to the stand for two days, during which he labeled the prosecution’s case “weak” and variously accused the four complainants of lying and over-exaggerating their claims, stating that one complainant did this for “money, money and then money.”

During the prior week, Spacey was accused by complainants of drugging one of them before performing a sex act on them, and grabbing a different person’s crotch “like a cobra.”

In January, Spacey pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

He was granted unconditional bail before the trial began. The trial continues.