Kevin Spacey Tells UK Court He Had “Somewhat Intimate” Relationship With Alleged Victim

UPDATE, 3.30am PT: Kevin Spacey told a jury his relationship with one of his alleged victims was “somewhat intimate,” as he took the witness box during his UK trial at Southwark Crown Court today.

The Usual Suspects and House of Cards star found the man, who was the first of four to give evidence against him during the sex crimes trial, “charming and funny.” He is accused of “aggressively” grabbing the man’s crotch while being driven to a showbiz party in the early 2000s.

“We talked about a lot of things, it was very relaxed with him – somewhat intimate,” said Spacey told jurors. “We enjoyed each other’s company.”

Elsewhere in his testimony, Spacey said he had made efforts to find out where he was at the time of the various alleged offenses.

“I happen to keep everything,” he said. “I have a storage facility in Baltimore and a storage unit in London, and I started to go back and look through boxes and boxes and boxes of where I was, contracts between myself, my publicists and photographers, to look at dates to try to be able to say where I was and what time.”

He also searched Google to cross-check his whereabouts on the dates in question and said he was “clearly the dumbest man in England” because he was “renting a phone” that has allowed him to retrieve phone records all the back to the early 2000s.

He began his testimony by recalling his early life in South Orange, New Jersey, and how he “loved” his first experience of acting in a drama class during eighth grade. He told the jury his mother “considered herself an Anglophile” and that he had visited the UK as a child.

He first came to London as an actor in 1986, staying for several months. He noted late actor Richard Harris put him up at his son’s apartment while he was in the country.

PREVIOUS: Kevin Spacey is to take the witness box today as his defense in his UK sexual offences trial begins.

Spacey’s lawyer Patrick Gibbs KC has told the jury at Southwark Crown Court in the past few minutes that he would be calling the Hollywood actor to the witness box. Prior to the trial, it was unclear whether Spacey would provide a defense or not.

The two-time Oscar winner began by swearing an oath to tell the truth during his evidence.

Gibbs addressed the jury at the start of the defense case, saying: “A couple of weeks ago when I very briefly identified the issues to you I suggested that there might be some obstacles in your route to the truth, and those obstacles, I suggested then, were rumour and fame and how fame makes people behave towards you and secrecy… and sexual confusion.”

He added that he hopes the “obstacles” are “in pretty clear sight” for the 12 jurors.

“I asked you just to keep an eye out for what actually happened – whether it was consensual, whether it appeared to be consensual, what by contrast has been or may have been reimagined with a sinister spin and what has just been made up,” Gibbs went on to say. The barrister added that he hoped the jury could see why those questions “may at least have been worth keeping in mind.”

The jury has spent the last fortnight hearing the case for the prosection including testimony from four complainants. The offenses are all alleged to have happened in Britain between 2001 and 2013 when Spacey worked at the Old Vic Theatre in London. Spacey has variously been accused of likely drugging someone before he woke up to find Spacey performing a sex act on him, grooming and grabbing a different person’s genitalia.

The jury has also heard how Spacey told police he was “baffled” and “deeply hurt” by accusations of sexual assault but admitted he could have made a “clumsy pass” at one of his accusers, the court heard earlier this week.

In January, Spacey pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

He was granted unconditional bail before the trial began. The trial continues.