Kevin Smith On Supporting SAG-AFTRA Strike: “We Hope They Crush Their Overlords Like Netflix”

Kevin Smith onstage at the "Masters of the Universe: Revolution" panel at the 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego at the San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

“Thanks to the SAG strike, I’m the most famous person here,” joked Kevin Smith at a San Diego Comic-Con panel for Netflix/Mattel’s Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

Smith says that the panel today is different than originally planned, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but says the actors are doing what they need to do for their union. “Let’s give it up for unions! We hope that they crush their overlords, like Netflix,” he said quipping about his streaming employer that’s behind the He-Man show.

At today’s panel which also included the series EPs Ted Biaselli and Rob David, Smith mentioned that he received criticism from fans over the first two seasons of Masters of the Universe: Revelation series on Netflix; constructive remarks which he took under consideration in making Masters of the Universe: Revolution. The EPs couldn’t reveal an exact release date yet for the second animated He-Man series on Netflix; it’ll be sometime in 2024.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution features the voices of Mark Hamill (as Skeletor), Melissa Benoist (as Teela) and Chris Wood (as He-Man). In the show, Teela joins forces with He-Man and the other Masters in their quest to save Eternia from the grip of darkness.

The end of the Masters of the Universe session ended in cute moment where Smith called an eight-year-old girl up on stage, who was napping in the audience. He gave her the He-Man sword and began to direct her to exclaim the muscle man’s chant “I have the power!”. She played it deadpan, chewing gum during her performance. Smith said he needed more “Damon” and less “Affleck” in her portrayal.

Take a look:

Kevin Smith brings a fan on stage to close out the #MastersOfTheUniverse Revolution panel at #SDCC 2023 pic.twitter.com/WgyWLZK7NY — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 20, 2023

Smith is the defacto mayor here of San Diego Comic-Con. He’s also sat on another panel today for Sav Rodgers directed documentary, Chasing Chasing Amy, which explores the complex legacy of the 1997 romantic comedy on LGBTQ+ people and its life-saving impact on Rodgers. Smith is also on hand to talk about his new cruise line partnership with Sixthman for a Jay and Silent Bob Present Cruise Askew, which sets sail on Feb. 23, 2024. The voyage aboard the Norwegian Pearl will cruise from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas.