Keanu Reeves’ Band Dogstar Announces First Album In 23 Years, A Tour & Drops ‘Everything Turns Around’ Music Video

Dogstar is releasing its first album in 23 years and has dropped its lead single “Everything Turns Around” with an accompanying music video. The trio is composed of guitarist and vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves confirmed that the title of their new album is Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees.

“We are so excited to announce our new album Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees out on October 6th on our label Dillon Street Records. A very limited quantity of signed vinyl is available in the Official Shop – act quick!” read a post shared on their official Instagram account.

The band would also embark on a 25+ date headlining tour across North America and Japan starting August 10 in Hermosa Beach, California.

“We are so excited to re-introduce Dogstar with our new single ‘Everything Turns Around,’” Dogstar said in a press release. “It feels like a fun summer song to us. It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It’s one of our favorite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour.”

Dogstar had recently performed publicly for the first time in more than 20 years earlier this year at the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival.

Watch the music video for “Everything Turns Around” below.

Check out the dates for the Dogstar tour below.

AUG 10 // Hermosa Beach, CA

AUG 11 // Phoenix, AZ

AUG 12 // Las Vegas, NV

AUG 15 // Salt Lake City, UT

AUG 17 // Denver, CO

AUG 18 // Boulder, CO

AUG 19 // Aspen, CO

AUG 22 // Napa, CA

AUG 23 // Menlo Park, CA

AUG 24 // San Luis Obispo, CA

AUG 26 // Ventura, CA

AUG 27 // Solana Beach, CA

AUG 28 // Santa Ana, CA

SEP 05 // Osaka, JPN

SEP 06 // Yokohama, JPN

SEP 07 // Yokohama, JPN

NOV 30 // Los Angeles, CA

DEC 03 // San Francisco, CA

DEC 05 // Sacramento, CA

DEC 07 // Chicago, IL

DEC 08 // Detroit, MI

DEC 09 // Toronto, ON

DEC 11 // Brooklyn, NY

DEC 12 // Boston, MA

DEC 14 // Philadelphia, PA

DEC 15 // Washington, DC

DEC 16 // Norfolk, VA

DEC 18 // Charlotte, NC

DEC 19 // Atlanta, GA

DEC 20 // Nashville, TN