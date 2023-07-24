Kayla Tausche Joins CNN As Senior White House Correspondent

Kayla Tausche has joined CNN as senior White House correspondent after departing CNBC last month.

Tausche’s first day will be Monday. The network said that her background in economic, technology, and foreign policy will help bolster coverage of those areas as President Joe Biden runs for reelection.

She served as senior White House correspondent for CNBC, reporting on the Biden administration, as well as an anchor. She also co-hosted CNBC’s 2020 election night coverage and inauguration coverage. She also covered the Trump administration and the 2016 and 2020 election cycles. From 2014 to 2017, Tausche co-hosted CNBC’s Squawk Alley. She joined that network in 2011.

Tausche also has worked at the Associated Press and the Financial Times Group.

As she departed CNBC last month, she wrote on Twitter, “As a wide-eyed cub reporter, I never could have imagined the experiences these years would bring and all the pinch-me moments I’d encounter. I’m so grateful for it all.”