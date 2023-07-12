Kathryn Hahn On “Bittersweet” ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ Emmy Nomination Amid SAG-AFTRA talks and WGA Strike; ‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’ Will Be “Juicy”

In Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things, Kathryn Hahn plays Clare, a reimagined version of Cheryl Strayed from Strayed’s memoir of the same name. Working on the story, which examines grief and family close-up, has left Hahn “forever changed” she said on Tuesday morning, shortly after receiving an Emmy nomination for her role.

However, as SAG-AFTRA talks continue, with a possible actors’ strike on the horizon in addition to the ongoing writers’ strike, Hahn said, “Everything feels very bittersweet, doesn’t it?” She recalled her love for the writers’ room on Tiny Beautiful Things and writer-EPs Liz Tigelaar and Cheryl Strayed, adding, “You know, no matter what, we’re all 100 percent behind the writers, and I am filled with gratitude. And we’ll continue to shout their names since they are unable to for a bit.”

And as for whether there will be a Season 2 of the limited series, Hahn said, “”I feel very satisfied in Clare’s journey in this season… but who knows?”

Hahn has also wrapped her titular role in Disney+ MCU series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, but the release date remains a mystery. She said, “I have no idea. I’m just an eager, eager audience member waiting to see.”

She said of Agatha, “I love her so much. I mean, she’s a witch, so what could be more delicious? And especially on the heels of this very profound and deep dive [in Tiny Beautiful Things] to be able to jump into something that was surprisingly a deep, a deep and profound dive as well was really an exciting, really difficult, but incredible year.”

