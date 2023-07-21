Kate Bedingfield Joins CNN As Political Commentator

Former White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield has joined CNN as an on-air political commentator.

Bedingfield, who will be based in Washington, D.C., is the latest official from President Joe Biden’s administration to take an on-air role following a White House tenure. Former Press Secretary Jen Psaki hosts a weekend show for MSNBC, as does Symone Sanders-Townsend, who was chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Bedingfield served in his communications role at the White House since the start of Biden’s term to earlier this year, when she was succeeded by Ben LaBolt. During the 2020 presidential campaign, she was deputy campaign manager and communications director, and served as Biden’s communications director when he was vice president. She also has worked for Jeanne Shaheen on her 2008 Senate campaign, and for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Bedingfield also held top communications posts at the Motion Picture Association and Monumental Sports and Entertainment.