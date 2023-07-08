Karlovy Vary Reveals Award Winners: ‘Blaga’s Lessons’ Takes Key Prizes

The 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (June 30 – July 8) came to a close this evening with an awards ceremony that bestowed two key prizes to contemporary Bulgarian drama Blaga’s Lessons (Urotcite Na Blaga) by director Stephan Komandarev.

The third film in the director’s trilogy about his country’s social ills focuses on an old woman duped by a telephone scam.

Also among winners on the night were Vincent Perez’s The Edge of the Blade (Une Affaire D’honneur), which took home the audience award, and filmmaker Babak Jalali, who took home the best director prize for the film Fremont.

There were two prizes on the night for Ernst De Geer’s The Hypnosis (Hypnosen) while the top industry award of 90,000 euros went to Czech film I’m Not Everything I Want to Be (Ještě nejsem, kým chci být), which is currently in post.

As previously revealed, Russell Crowe receive a Crystal Globe for outstanding contribution to world cinema, and there were Festival President’s Awards for Alicia Vikander, Ewan McGregor and Robin Wright.

The full list of winners and juries are below:

CRYSTAL GLOBE COMPETITION

CRYSTAL GLOBE JURY

Dora Bouchoucha, Tunisia

Patricia Clarkson, USA

John Nein, USA

Olmo Omerzu, Czech Republic / Slovenia

Barry Ward, Ireland

GRAND PRIX – CRYSTAL GLOBE (25 000 USD)

The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning film.

Blaga’s Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga

Directed by: Stephan Komandarev

Bulgaria, Germany, 2023

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE (15 000 USD)

The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning film.

Empty Nets / Toorhaye khali

Directed by: Behrooz Karamizade

Germany, Iran, 2023

BEST DIRECTOR AWARD

Babak Jalali for the film Fremont

USA, 2023

BEST ACTRESS AWARD

Eli Skorcheva for her role in the film Blaga’s Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga

Bulgaria, Germany, 2023

BEST ACTOR AWARD

Herbert Nordrum for his role in the film The Hypnosis / Hypnosen

Sweden, Norway, France, 2023

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

Dancing on the Edge of a Volcano

Directed by: Cyril Aris

Germany, Lebanon, 2023

PRÁVO AUDIENCE AWARD

The Edge of the Blade / Une affaire d’honneur

Directed by: Vincent Perez

France, 2023

PROXIMA COMPETITION

PROXIMA JURY

Dana Linssen, Netherlands

Marija Razgutė, Lithuania

Šimon Šafránek, Czech Republic

Barbara Wurm, Austria

Meng Xie, People’s Republic of China

PROXIMA GRAND PRIX (15 000 USD)

The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning film.

Birth

Directed by: Yoo Ji-young

South Korea, 2022

PROXIMA SPECIAL JURY PRIZE (10 000 USD)

The financial award is shared equally by the director and producer of the award-winning film.

Guras

Directed by: Saurav Rai

India, Nepal, 2023

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

Brutal Heat / Brutální vedro

Directed by: Albert Hospodářský

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2023

CRYSTAL GLOBE FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION

TO WORLD CINEMA

Russell Crowe, New Zealand

FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO CZECH CINEMATOGRAPHY

Daniela Kolářová, Czech Republic

FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD

Alicia Vikander, Sweden

Ewan McGregor, United Kingdom

Robin Wright, USA

NON-STATUTORY AWARDS

THE ECUMENICAL JURY AWARD

Since 1994 the Ecumenical Jury has awarded films from the Crystal Globe Competition that display high artistic quality while questioning social, political ethical, and spiritual values. It promotes directors who emphasize the search for truth, justice, and hope in accordance with Christian Gospels.

THE ECUMENICAL JURY

Hana Ducho, Czech Republic

Anna Grebe, Germany

Hermann Kocher, Switzerland

GRAND PRIZE OF THE ECUMENICAL JURY

Blaga’s Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga

Directed by: Stephan Komandarev

Bulgaria, Germany, 2023

COMMENDATION OF THE ECUMENICAL JURY

Citizen Saint / Mokalake Tsmindani

Directed by: Tinatin Kajrishvili

Georgia, France, Bulgaria, 2023

EUROPA CINEMAS LABEL AWARD

Since 2003, the Europa Cinemas Label has been awarded to a European film by a jury of Europa Cinemas exhibitors at five European festivals. It aims to increase the promotion, circulation and exhibition lifespan of winning films. The Europa Cinema Label awards the best European film from the Crystal Globe Competition and Proxima Competitions.

EUROPA CINEMAS LABEL JURY

Anna-Lena Arreborn, Sweden

Ilona van Heeckeren, Netherlands

Jörg Jacob, Germany

The Hypnosis / Hypnosen

Directed by: Ernst De Geer

Sweden, Norway, France, 2023

FIPRESCI AWARD

The International Federation of Film Critics Jury awards two FIPRESCI Prizes: to a film from the Crystal Globe Competition and a film from the Proxima Competition, for works that best promote film art and encourage new and young cinema.

FIPRESCI JURY

Jana Bébarová, Czech Republic

Max Oliver Borg, Switzerland

Engin Ertan, Turkey

Cerise Howard, Australia

Hamed Soleimanzadeh, Germany

Jan Storø, Norway

The FIPRESCI award for the best film in the Crystal Globe Competition

The Hypnosis / Hypnosen

Directed by: Ernst De Geer

Sweden, Norway, France, 2023

The FIPRESCI award for the best film in the Proxima Competition

Imago

Directed by: Olga Chajdas

Poland, Netherlands, Czech Republic, 2023

KVIFF EASTERN PROMISES WINNERS: WORKS IN PROGRESS, WORKS IN DEVELOPMENT – FEATURE LAUNCH AND FIRST CUT+ WORKS IN PROGRESS AT KARLOVY VARY IFF 2023

KVIFF Eastern Promises 2023, the festival’s film market, showcased a total of 27 film projects across 3 programs during the 57th Karlovy Vary IFF.

WORKS IN PROGRESS

JURY

Oscar Alonso, Spain

Nadia Ben Rachid, France

Agustina Chiarino, Uruguay

Petr Tichý, Czech Republic

Esra Demirkiran, Turkey

Works in Progress is a platform for feature and documentary films in the post-production or late-production stage from Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East, and North Africa, which will premiere after the Karlovy Vary IFF. A total of 11 projects were pitched. The winner was awarded a prize consisting of post-production services from UPP and Soundsquare. Furthermore, two projects were awarded 5,000 EUR each for their further development, one sponsored by TRT Sinema and one by Barrandov Studio.

WORKS IN PROGRESS POST-PRODUCTION DEVELOPMENT AWARD (90,000 EUR)

I’m Not Everything I Want to Be / Ještě nejsem, kým chci být Directed by: Klára Tasovská Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria

WORKS IN PROGRESS TRT AWARD (5,000 EUR)

Tasty / Gardutė

Directed by: Egle Vertelyte

Lithuania, Estonia

WORKS IN PROGRESS KARLOVY VARY IFF AWARD (5,000 EUR)

Bikechess / Bikechess Directed by: Assel Aushakimova Kazakhstan, France, Norway

WORKS IN DEVELOPMENT – FEATURE LAUNCH

Danijel Hočevar, Slovenia

Joseph Fahim, Egypt

Simone Baumann, Germany

For this platform, KVIFF has partnered with the Midpoint Institute script and project development program as well as with the When East Meets West co-production market and Trieste Film Festival. Together they have showcased 8 projects that have gone through development and mentoring within the Feature Launch program. The jury has awarded a 10,000 EUR cash prize, jointly sponsored by MIDPOINT, Barrandov Studio and KVIFF, for further development of the project.

WORKS IN DEVELOPMENT AWARD (10,000 EUR)

Flight from Kabul / Let z Kábulu

Directed by: Sahraa Karimi

Slovakia

CONNECTING COTTBUS AWARD

JURY

Marjorie Bendeck, Republic of Honduras

Katharina Stumm, Germany

Excavators / Ekskafis Directed by: Argyro Nicolaou Cyprus

ROTTERDAM LAB AWARD

JURY

Facundo Lema, Netherlands / Argentina

The award goes to Tomáš Pertold, producer of the film God Break Down the Door / Bože, rozraz dveře

Czech Republic

FIRST CUT+ WORKS IN PROGRESS

JURY

Esra Demirkiran, Turkey

Francesca Tiberi, Italy

Marge Liiske, Estonia

First Cut+ is a programme created for boosting the competitiveness and marketability of feature films that previously participated in First Cut Lab. The programme was launched in 2020 through close cooperation with two dynamic and well-established film industry platforms: Trieste’s When East Meets West and Karlovy Vary IFF’s Eastern Promises Industry Days. Each year, it promotes a portfolio of 16 fiction feature films at the stage of post-production – eight of them were presented here in Karlovy Vary.

TRT FIRST CUT+ AWARD (5,000 EUR)

Allen Sunshine

Directed by: Harley Chamandy

Canada, USA