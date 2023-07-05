New Karlovy Vary Hollywood Scholarship Involving UTA & Range Media Partners Unveils First Recipient

Emerging Danish director Amalie-Maria Nielsen has been announced as the first recipient of a new Los Angeles-based scholarship, created in collaboration with the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF), talent agency UTA and management company Range Media Partners.

The scholarship, which is joint venture between European Film Promotion (EFP) and Allwyn, a leading multi-national lottery operator, is reserved for one of the filmmakers participating in EFP’s annual Future Frames initiative supporting emerging European talent at KVIFF.

Nielsen was a participant in this year’s edition with her short film The Shift about a youngster figuring out her gender identity against the backdrop of a home for wayward girls.

The work originally world premiered in Berlin’s Generation Kplus shorts line-up this year and was also a nominee for the Teddy Award.

The EFP network, bringing together film promotion institutes from 37 countries across Europe, launched the Future Frames initiative at KVIFF in 2015.

The initiative supports ten film students and recent graduates from schools throughout Europe with a tailor-made programme, spanning training, networking and promotion to kick-start their international film careers.

The participants are recommended by EFP member organisations and then selected by the KVIFF team.

Under the new scholarship, Nielson will spend one month in L.A. learning from and working with professionals there, through a dedicated program of mentoring, shadowing, and training.

“Future Frames sends a strong message about the power of film in connecting people across borders and I am very excited to be heading to Los Angeles to learn from some of the best in the industry and further represent European cinema abroad,” said Nielsen.

Robert Chvátal, CEO of Allwyn, commented: “On behalf of the entire Allwyn family, I congratulate Amalie Maria Nielsen on receiving the first ever Future Frames scholarship to Los Angeles, which is a testament to both the strength of The Shift as a film and her creative talent.”