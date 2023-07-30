Kanye West Reinstated To Twitter

Kanye West has been returned to , his account restored seven months after being kicked off the social media service.

West’s account is under his other name, “Ye,” and has a gold checkmark, reserved for business accounts.

The comeback comes with some restrictions.

“Kanye West, referred to as ‘Ye’, won’t be able to monetize his account on X and advertisements won’t appear next to his posts, according to the platform.

The outspoken rapper has not posted since being reinstated on Saturday.

His account was last suspended in December 2022, a brief comeback from the time he had last been locked out of Instagram and Twitter.

West has been mostly low-profile since a string of appearances and comments about Jewish people derailed many of his business deals.