‘No One Will Save You’ Premiere Date, First Look: Kaitlyn Dever Faces Aliens In 20th Sci-Fi Thriller

20th Century Studios has unveiled a premiere date and first look photo for its sci-fi psychological thriller No One Will Save You starring Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick), announcing that it will premiere exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories on September 22nd.

Written and directed by Brian Duffield, the film centers on Brynn Adams (Dever), a creative and talented young woman who’s been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up — until she’s awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past.

Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum produced the film alongside Duffield, with Dever and Joshua Throne serving as executive producers.

Most recently releasing films including the White Man Can’t Jump reboot and The Boogeyman, 20th’s upcoming slate also includes Vacation Friends 2 (which debuts on Hulu on August 25th), Kenneth Branagh’s latest Agatha Christie adaptation A Haunting in Venice (September 15), Gareth Edwards’ AI-themed sci-fi actioner The Creator (September 29) starring John David Washington, and the comedy Quiz Lady starring Sandra Oh and Awkwafina, heading to Hulu November 3.

Dever was previously in business with 20th as the star of its Hulu rom-com Rosaline and will be seen this fall in Taika Waititi’s soccer dramedy Next Goal Wins, which world premieres at the Toronto Film Festival and is scheduled to open in theaters on November 17th. View the first still from her alien invasion pic above.