Kaitlan Collins’ ‘The Source’ To Debut July 10 On CNN

Kaitlan Collins will officially launch as the network’s 9 p.m. ET host on Monday with a one-hour program named The Source.

Collins already has been anchoring CNN Primetime, the show that has filled the time period since Chris Cuomo was fired in December, 2021. Collins, the former chief White House correspondent and later co-host of CNN This Morning, was announced as the permanent host in May. The network kept those plans in place after the departure of Chris Licht as chairman and CEO. A leadership team is filling his position in the interim.

The show’s time slot is one of the most competitive in cable news, with Hannity on Fox News and The Rachel Maddow Show and Alex Wagner Tonight on MSNBC. CNN Primetime averaged 548,000 viewers in the most recent quarter, according to Nielsen.

CNN said that on The Source, Collins “will expose uncovered angles and challenge conventional wisdom to make sure viewers are seeing a story from every side. Collins is a straight-shooting, deeply sourced reporter, always willing to hold the powerful accountable.” Variety reported that the show was announced during CNN’s Fourth of July coverage on Tuesday.