‘Jury Duty’ Extends Prime Video Run Following Emmy Breakthrough

EXCLUSIVE: A day after Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty made Emmy history as the first AVOD show to land major nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, the documentary-style half-hour is extending its stay on Amazon’s main platform, Prime Video.

Jury Duty, which is an Amazon Freevee original, had been given a promotional second window on Prime Video, which was slated to end today. As Deadline’s awards columnist Pete Hammond noted in his Emmy analysis yesterday, there was a countdown on Jury Duty‘s Prime Video episodes informing subscribers of their imminent departure. It has now been removed.

It is unclear how long Jury Duty would remain also available on Prime Video, making it more easily accessible to fans as well as TV Academy members beyond the Academy’s site. The second phase of Emmy voting is currently scheduled to wrap on Aug. 28.

Yesterday, Jury Duty was nominated for four Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, upsetting high-profile newcomers like Poker Face and Shrinking to land a spot in the category, as well as Supporting Actor for James Marsden, Writing for Mekki Leeper and Casting for Susie Farris.

“I give an incredible amount of credit to the writers, Cody Heller, Andrew Weinberg, Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky; Nick Hatton, one of our incredible producers; the cast who were all exceptional obviously James, and everyone else in the cast who really dedicated so much of their life to the show,” Jury Duty executive producer David Bernad told Deadline yesterday.

Jury Duty chronicles the inner workings of a jury trial through the eyes of a juror (Gladden) who is unaware the entire case is fake, and everyone he meets is an actor and everything that happens — inside the courtroom and out — is carefully planned.

“We are so proud of the Freevee team and the Jury Duty team. It’s such a bold idea, and it could have gone wrong in so many ways,” Amazon Studios’ Head of Television Vernon Sanders told Deadline yesterday. “This has been a word-of-mouth show. It just blew up over TikTok and to this day, people are finding the show and loving it.”