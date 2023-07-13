‘Jury Duty’ EP David Bernad On Surprise Emmy Nominations For Underdog Series; Addresses Possible Season 2

It was a big win for the underdog on Wednesday as Freevee’s Jury Duty was nominated for four Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, Supporting Actor for James Marsden, Writing for Mekki Leeper and Casting for Susie Farris.

Although completely unexpected, the surprise was obviously welcome by executive producer David Bernad, who spoke to Deadline about the momentous occasion.

“I give an incredible amount of credit to the writers, Cody Heller, Andrew Weinberg, Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky; Nick Hatton, one of our incredible producers; the cast who were all exceptional obviously James, and everyone else in the cast who really dedicated so much of their life to the show. They all deserve this award,” Bernad, also a producer on HBO’s The White Lotus and NBC’s Superstore, to name a few, told Deadline.

However, the moment is bittersweet for the producer as the WGA strike is on its 72 day and SAG-AFTRA is gearing up to announce whether a deal was struck with the AMPTP tonight or if they’re going on strike as well. He lamented that “the show’s writers and the entire staff can’t fully participate in the experience” but everyone remains hopeful yet.

With the state of Hollywood on his mind, Bernad was able to share a sentimental moment with his “old friend” Marsden, who earned his first Emmy nomination for his work on the show. He said when he spoke to him after the announcement, they both cried.

“This is the third time I work with him after trying for so long to find a comedy we could do together,” said Bernad. “I feel like he’s always been so underappreciated as a performer in general, but also as a comedic actor. I’m so happy for him because not only is he incredibly talented, but one of the nicest, kindest people will ever work with and a true professional.”

Beyond Marsden and Ronald Gladden, the unsuspecting juror and the only person not in on the secret who is well on his way to becoming a star, Bernad also tipped his hat to all the supporting cast. They include Rashida Olayiwola, Susan Berger, Maria Russell, Pramode Kumar, David Brown, Ron Song, Ishmel Sahid and Alan Barinholtz, among others.

“I want it to go on record as someone who has worked with all three Barinholtzes—Alan and his two sons Ike and Jon—and Alan is the most talented of the three. I’m the only producer to have worked with all three so I say this confidently,” he said with a laugh.

Jury Duty chronicles the inner workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of a juror (Gladden) who is unaware the entire case is fake, and everyone he meets is an actor and everything that happens — inside the courtroom and out — is carefully planned. With the element of surprise being a major factor on a show like Jury Duty, is it even possible to follow it up with a second season?

Although producers of the series have previously teased Deadline about talks of a new season, they’ve been steadfast that it can be done. No matter what they decide, all plans are currently on hold until the labor unions strike a deal.

“Yeah, who knows? When the WGA strike is over, it’s something we can sit down and think about as it’s something we may try and do. But right now, we’re celebrating Jury Duty and everyone who played a role in its success like the entire team at Freevee who deserve a lot of credit for taking a shot on this,” Bernad concluded.