How To Watch The July 4th Fireworks Online & On TV

Fireworks on the Fourth of July in Washington, DC.

The Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday features several traditional music and fireworks special presentations on TV and streaming online in primetime. Here is a rundown:

A Capitol Fourth

PBS/PBS.org, 8 p.m. ET

The 43rd annual celebration will be broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol and is hosted this year by Alfonso Ribeiro. A total of 20 cameras positioned throughout the city will capture the fireworks around the National Mall.

Scheduled performers include Boyz II Men, Chicago, Belinda Carlisle, Babyface, Maddie & Tae, Charles Esten, Renée Fleming and Adrienne Warren, with performances from America’s Got Talent finalists Northwell Nurse Choir, the National Symphony Orchestra, and the U.S. Army Band with “Pershing’s Own” during the fireworks display, accompanied by live cannon fire provided by the United States Army Presidential Salute Battery.

Watch the PBS livestream on Deadline here:

Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks

NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m. ET/PT

The 47th annual event will be hosted by Rutledge Wood and Zuri Hall from New York City, with fireworks coming from five barges positioned between East 26th and East 40th streets along the East River, accompanied by a score produced by Ray Chew honoring American musical trailblazers

Scheduled musical performances include from Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and LL Cool J, featuring DJ Z-Trip & the Roots. Also performing: The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus along with Sgt. 1st Class Kyra Dorn and rap duo Staff Sgts. Lamar Riddick & Nicholas Feemster with Chew; country star Brett Young with Amanda Shaw and the Harlem School of the Arts Dorothy Maynor Singers; and Jazmine Sullivan.

The signature Macy’s Golden Mile will honor the late Tina Turner with golden-hued shells creating a cascade effect across the East River.

The Fourth In America

CNN/CNN.com, 7 p.m. ET

The special presentation hosted by Dana Bash and Boris Sanchez in Washington, D.C. and Victor Blackwell and Cari Campion in San Diego will give viewers a front-row seat to firework shows in Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, New York City and D.C, among other cities. Scheduled performers include Demi Lovato, Post Malone, Alanis Morrissette, Shania Twain and Brad Paisley, along with a special ensemble performance by The United States Air Force Band.

A Big Independence Day Celebration

Fox News Channel, 8 p.m. ET

The two-hour live special is co-hosted by Aishah Hasnie, Johnny “Joey” Jones, Carley Shimkus and Jimmy Failla with correspondent Alexis McAdams reporting live from the top of the Empire State Building in New York City. Featured: live fireworks from NYC and Washington, D.C., along with patriotic musical performances and themed packages highlighting stories of American freedom.

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

Bloomberg TV/Bloomberg Radio (Sirius XM), 8 p.m. ET

The Boston Symphony Orchestra returns to the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade with Keith Lockhart conducting the Boston Pops doing Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” followed by a fireworks display over the Charles River.

Along with headliners En Vogue, performers include Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez (In the Heights), country duo Locash, cast members from the Pops’ recent concert presentation of “Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert” and the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus.

Carol Massar and Romaine Bostick of Bloomberg Television will co-host.

Big Bay Boom Fireworks

8:30 p.m. PT, KTLA 5 (Los Angeles)

The annual fireworks show is displayed from Four barges on San Diego Bay.



