Julian Sands Cause Of Death “Undetermined Due To The Condition Of The Body,” Per Coroner’s Report

Actor Julian Sands specific cause of death may never be officially determined, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told multiple media outlets that the coroner’s conclusion regarding the cause of Sands’ passing is “undetermined due to the condition of the body and this is common when dealing with cases of this type.” CNN reported that the spokesperson also added, “This is the final determination.”

About a month ago, the San Bernardino County Sheriffs office confirmed that the human remains had been found in a remote wilderness area by hikers and were, indeed, those of the actor.

At the time, the Sheriff’s office issued a statement that said in part, “On Saturday, June 24, 2023, at about 10:00 a.m., civilian hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff’s Station after they discovered human remains in the Mount Baldy wilderness. Fontana Station deputies, along with the Sheriff’s Department’s Emergency Operations Division, responded to the scene. The decedent was transported to the Coroner’s Office, pending positive identification.”

Sands, an experienced outdoorsman, went hiking in the area in mid-January. The 11,000 foot peak was subject to extreme snow throughout the following weeks blanketing some areas of Mount Baldy in as much of 10-plus feet of snow. That and the remote, wild nature of the area made search efforts difficult.

The San Bernardino Country Sheriff’s office said it had conducted eight searches to find the British actor shortly after his disappearance before weather hampered them. The efforts picked up again in June. Officials said more than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff participated in the search that took place Saturday in the nearby wilderness and remote areas across the mountain. The effort included two helicopters and drone crews.

The actor is known for his roles in The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, Leaving Las Vegas, Warlock, Arachnophobia, Boxing Helena, 24, Smallville and Banshee. On TV, his more prominent roles included the voice of Valmont in the Jackie Chan Adventures cartoon in its first two seasons; the Doci of the Ori in two episodes of Stargate SG-1 — a role he reprised in the 2008 film Stargate: The Ark of Truth — and appearing in the 2006 season of 24 as playing terrorist Vladimir Bierko, and as Superboy’s Kryptonian father, Jor-el, in Smallville.