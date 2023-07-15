Skip to main content
Judy Solomon Dies: Six-Time President Of Golden Globes Parent Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. Was 91

Executive producer Barry Adelman (l), President of Dick Clark Productions Orly Adelson (center), and HFPA's Judy Solomon pose onstage during the 69th annual Golden Globe Award Nominations announcements Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Judy Solomon, the former six-term president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, died Friday morning at 91 years old. No cause of death or location was given by the HFPA, which confirmed the death.

“We are incredibly saddened by the loss of our dear friend and colleague, Judy Solomon. The loss is profound, but we take this opportunity to celebrate her incredible achievements in helping evolve  the Golden Globes into the world-spanning award it is today,” said Helen Hoehne. “We are grateful  for her support and leadership during her 67 years of membership with the HFPA.”

Born in Romania and raised in Israel, Solomon eventually moved to the United States, where she  started a family and built her career in journalism. She became an entertainment feature writer for various publications in Israel.

Solomon joined the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 1956 and became involved in many changes to the Golden Globes, including the introduction of Dick Clark to the awards, a long-term association producing the award show.

She was also  instrumental in the move of the awards from its long-time home at the Cocoanut Grove Club at the Ambassador Hotel to its new home at the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“Not only did Judy love the HFPA, but she also loved Hollywood,” added Hoehne. “She loved the people she met, the executives she collaborated with and the rich tapestry of films and television that audiences around the world enjoyed.”

During her tenure, she supported the work of foreign journalists in the United States and expanded the Association’s philanthropic support of the arts, education, film restoration and journalism using proceeds from the awards show.

Solomon avoided industry tributes and efforts to memorialize and recognize her accomplishments as a pioneering female leader in the entertainment industry at a time where women were not visible in key leadership roles.

She is survived by her daughters Donna Sloan, and Deborah Solomon, son-in-law Stephen Sloan and her granddaughter Ashley Sloan.

Funeral services will be announced by the family.

The Golden Globes is now coowned by Eldridge Industries and Penske Media.

