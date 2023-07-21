Josephine Chaplin Dies: Actress And Daughter Of Charlie Chaplin Was 74

Josephine Chaplin, the daughter of Charlie Chaplin and Oona O’Neill, who was an accomplished actress in her own right, has died at 74, according to a report in Le Figaro, which cites her children Charly, Julien and Arthur. She died on July 13 in Paris.

Chaplin got her start as an actress in one of her father’s final films, Limelight (1952), as a child who appears in the opening scene. She was one of five of the director’s children featured in the somewhat-autobiographical project. She also appeared briefly in her father’s final film, A Countess from Hong Kong (1967), with sisters Geraldine and Victoria.

Charlie Chaplin, Josephine (right) and Oona (left) at the 1991 Cannes Film Festival in 1971 (Getty Images) Getty

Her first substantial role was for another iconic director, Pier Paolo Pasolini, in his 1972 take on The Canterbury Tales. Chaplin plays May, the adulterous wife of the elderly Sir January in “The Merchant’s Tale.”

Josephine Chaplin and Welsh actor Hugh Griffith on the set of the film The Canterbury Tales directed by Pier Paolo Pasolini. (Produzioni Europee Associate/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

That same year, Chaplin starred opposite Laurence Harvey in Menahem Golan’s Escape to the Sun. She followed with Georges Franju’s Nuits Rouges in 1974, Jack the Ripper opposite Klaus Kinski in 1976, The Bay Boy opposite Liv Ullmann and – in his screen debut – Kiefer Sutherland in 1984 and Claude Chabrol’s Cop au Vin in 1985.