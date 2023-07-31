Jordan Fisher signs with Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Fisher, actor, singer-songwriter, producer and gamer known for his work in Broadway’s Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen, Tony-nominated Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Netflix’s Work It, among numerous other credits, has signed with Gersh. The agency will rep Fisher in television, film, voiceover work and endorsements/digital.

As an actor, Fisher has starred in Netflix’s Work It and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel, The CW’s The Flash and most recently, starred in and produced Netflix’s Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between. He also was one of the voices of 4*Town in Disney and Pixar’s Oscar-nominated animated film, Turning Red.

Fisher was the first full-time Black actor to portray the title character in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen and recently wrapped his role of Anthony in the Tony-nominated revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. His other theater credits include Hamilton and Fox’s Emmy-nominated Rent: Live. He was named a breakout star by MTV and People Magazine for Fox’s Emmy-winning broadcast Grease Live!

Fisher continues to be managed by LBI Entertainment and attorneys Peter C. Sample and Ryan LeVine at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.