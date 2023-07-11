‘Zoey 101’s Alexa Nikolas Accuses Jonah Hill Of “Predatory Behavior” When She Was 16; Hill’s Attorney Calls Claim “Complete Fabrication”

(UPDATED with a statement from Jonah Hill”s attorney) Jonah Hill has been accused of “predatory behavior” by Alexa Nikolas, the former child star of Zoey 101 fame, in a thread posted to Twitter over the weekend, recounting an alleged incident from the time she was 16.

Nikolas’ comments were prompted by a series of recent Instagram posts by Hill’s one-time girlfriend Sarah Brady, in which she accused the actor of being an “emotionally abusive”, “misogynist narcissist.”

Wrote Nikolas in her first tweet on July 8th, “After reading Sarah Brady’s admirable post about #JonahHill I just gotta say when I was 16 I got invited to a house party at #justinlongs house.”

Nikolas claimed that at the party, Hill, “slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside.”

In response to an inquiry by Deadline, Marty Singer, a litigation attorney for Hill, called Nikolas’ accusations “a complete fabrication” adding that “it never happened.”

Singer went on to call Nikolas a “demonstrably unreliable” source and “a serial accuser who has made assorted accusations against multiple men in the entertainment industry.”

Said the actress later in her Twitter thread, “I’ve been traumatized by men in hollywood. It’s truly sad the traumatic events I have lodged in my body and mind. Things have to change.”

He was sleeping *aka assaulting a minor* a friend of mine that was also 16 or 17. Anyways. #JonahHill came over at some point and we were all pretty wasted because of course the predators were feeding us minors a bunch of alcohol. — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) July 9, 2023

#jonahhill seemed to have his eyes on me because at one point I wanted a cig and he said he had one in his car “right outside”. Didn’t seem like too much of an effort so I trusted him. I went outside and he grabbed the cigs from his front seat. — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) July 9, 2023

#JonahHill didn’t hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside. — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) July 9, 2023

Just to note #JonahHill said if I wanted the cig I had to come with him outside to get it. He didn’t wanna go “all alone”. They were all aware I was 16. — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) July 9, 2023

This type of predatory behavior was hyper normalized when I was a kid. I’m proud to see women standing up to abusive men now. Bad ASS! — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) July 9, 2023