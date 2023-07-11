Skip to main content
SAG-AFTRA Agrees To Federal Mediation With Studios In Attempt To Avert Strike
‘Zoey 101’s Alexa Nikolas Accuses Jonah Hill Of “Predatory Behavior” When She Was 16; Hill’s Attorney Calls Claim “Complete Fabrication”

Jonah Hill, Alexa Nikolas
Jonah Hill, Alexa Nikolas Getty

(UPDATED with a statement from Jonah Hill”s attorney) Jonah Hill has been accused of “predatory behavior” by Alexa Nikolas, the former child star of Zoey 101 fame, in a thread posted to Twitter over the weekend, recounting an alleged incident from the time she was 16.

Nikolas’ comments were prompted by a series of recent Instagram posts by Hill’s one-time girlfriend Sarah Brady, in which she accused the actor of being an “emotionally abusive”, “misogynist narcissist.”

Wrote Nikolas in her first tweet on July 8th, “After reading Sarah Brady’s admirable post about #JonahHill I just gotta say when I was 16 I got invited to a house party at #justinlongs house.”

Nikolas claimed that at the party, Hill, “slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside.”

In response to an inquiry by Deadline, Marty Singer, a litigation attorney for Hill, called Nikolas’ accusations “a complete fabrication” adding that “it never happened.”

Singer went on to call Nikolas a “demonstrably unreliable” source and “a serial accuser who has made assorted accusations against multiple men in the entertainment industry.”

Said the actress later in her Twitter thread, “I’ve been traumatized by men in hollywood. It’s truly sad the traumatic events I have lodged in my body and mind. Things have to change.”

View Nikolas’ posts to Twitter below.

