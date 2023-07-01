John Mulaney Talks About A Certain British Billionaire in Leather Pants

John Mulaney was the guest on the “Hot Ones” podcast Thursday when host Sean Evans asked who had the “worst reaction” to some of his pitches while on SNL.

“Josh Brolin,” Mulaney said. “Josh Brolin went, ‘Well, this isn’t funny,’ as I was writing something and I started to walk him through it. And he went, ‘Yeah, no, but that’s not funny.’”

“It was so a matter of fact I wouldn’t even call it ‘the worst,’” Mulaney said

“I’m not answering your question because it was such a gentlemanly exchange of ideas,” the comedian added. “‘Hey, Josh Brolin, do you like this idea?’ ‘Let me see ― no that’s not funny.’”

Mulaney pivoted to another candidate as one of his worst.

“I remember we had a joke when Mick Jagger hosted that was: ‘Hey everyone, I’m Mick Jagger, so mothers lock up your daughters, and daughters lock up your mothers,’” Mulaney said. “And he listened and he went, ‘No, I don’t like that.’”

“I mean, people say that on the internet, but never to your face does a British billionaire in leather pants go, ‘Not funny!’”