John Boyega On Returning To ‘Star Wars’ Universe: “I’m Open To All Opportunities”

John Boyega is opening up about the possibility of returning to the Star Wars universe as the actor says he’s down to return to the franchise.

Boyega’s comments come after he had aired his frustrations over the way his character was diminished in subsequent films following his debut in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. With time giving Boyega time to reflect, he’s open to exploring any opportunity that comes his way.

“That was a few years ago, so they were the subject of that particular project,” Boyega told TechRadar about his comments. “But I’m open to all characters and scripts that are enjoyable, have a great cast attached, and a terrific director. So yeah, I’m open to all opportunities.”

It was in 2020 that in an interview with GQ, Boyega aired out his displeasure about his character Finn in the Star Wars universe.

“You get yourself involved in projects and you’re not necessarily going to like everything. [But] what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up,” the actor told the publication.

Boyega continued by saying that the studio had a plan for Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver’s characters but not for his character or his co-star Kelly Marie Tran.

“When it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know f**k all,” he added. “So what do you want me to say? What they want you to say is, ‘I enjoyed being a part of it. It was a great experience…’ Nah, nah, nah. I’ll take that deal when it’s a great experience. They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley. Let’s be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I’m not exposing anything.”

Earlier this year, Boyega said he was now “comfortable” with his experience in the franchise telling The Times of London, “For me Star Wars has made the man, in a sense… The experiences, the fun times, good times, ugly times, bad times, it makes you who you are as you navigate through the industry, and that has definitely been interesting.”