AI Companies Pledge “Responsible Innovation” In Set Of White House Commitments

President Joe Biden unveiled a set of “responsible innovation” voluntary commitments made by seven companies involved in artificial intelligence amid worries over the impact of the technology.

“Americans are seeing how advanced artificial intelligence and the pace of innovation have the power to disrupt jobs and industries,” Biden said.

AI is a central issue in the current SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, and although Biden did not mention it in his remarks at the White House on Friday, the potential massive loss of employment has been an issue as administration officials have met with AI executives.

Biden also said that new laws, regulation and oversight will be required to manage the risk of AI and that he planned more executive actions “to help America lead the way toward responsible innovation.”

The set of commitments include one for internal and security testing of their AI systems before their release, and another to share information across the industry and government and academia on managing the risks. Other commitments include ones to invest in cybersecurity to protect proprietary and unreleased model weights; to enable third parties to find and report vulnerabilities in their system; and to publicly report their systems capabilities and limitations, as well as areas of inappropriate use.

Another commitment is to develop ways so that users can discern whether content is AI generated, such as a system of watermarking. A major concern is that AI will exacerbate the problem of deepfakes, and lawmakers in congressional hearings already have highlighted how their own voices can be manipulated. At a hearing last week, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) opened a hearing with an AI generated song about AI using Frank Sinatra’s voice.

Another commitment is for the companies to prioritize research on the risks that AI can pose, in areas like misinformation, bias and discrimination. The companies also committed to developing AI “to help address society’s greatest challenges,” in areas like cancer prevention and addressing climate change.

The executives participating at the event included Microsoft President Brad Smith, Google’s global affairs president Kent Walker, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Inflection AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, Meta’s global affairs president Nick Clegg, OpenAI President Greg Brockman and Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky.