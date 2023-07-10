Jo Ling Kent Joins CBS News As Senior Business And Technology Correspondent

CBS News has hired Jo Ling Kent to serve as senior business and technology correspondent, based in Los Angeles.

Kent joins the network after six years as the business and tech correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC, where her reporting earned an Edward R. Murrow Award and three Emmy nominations. She previously covered tech companies and startups as correspondent and podcast host for Fox Business Network, and worked as an investigative and general assignment reporter at NBC Connecticut. She also was a campaign embed reporter for NBC News during the 2012 cycle.

Jo Ling Kent Matthew Taplinger/CBS News

Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, noted in a statement that Kent “has reported on artificial intelligence’s impact on our lives, viral disinformation, social media privacy issues, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global supply chain. She’s also led investigations into the conditions of workers at Amazon’s warehouses and Facebook’s impact on the 2016 elections. We look forward to having her on our team.”

Kent started her career as a digital reporter in ABC News’ Beijing bureau, and then was an associate producer at CNN. The Minnetonka, MN, native speaks Mandarin and was a US Fulbright Scholar to China, focused on women’s access to legal aid.