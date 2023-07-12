Jimmy Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’ Enters Game Show Race As Category Goes Primetime

Jimmy Fallon has entered the Emmy race.

The Tonight Show host’s game show That’s My Jam has landed a nomination in the Outstanding Game Show category, while Password, which he also exec produces landed a nom in the Outstanding Host For A Game Show for Keke Palmer.

It comes as game shows go primetime for the first time after the TV Academy and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which runs the daytime Emmys, made the switch.

That’s My Jam will compete against ABC’s Jeopardy!, Wheel Of Fortune and Family Feud as well as CBS’ The Price Is Right.

Last year, Jeopardy!, The Price Is Right and Wheel of Fortune were all nominated (with Jeopardy! winning), alongside Family Feud and Let’s Make A Deal. Jeopardy! has won the category three years on the bounce.

In Outstanding Host For A Game Show, Palmer, who hosts NBC’s Password will compete against Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings on Jeopardy!, Steve Harvey on Family Feud and Pat Sajak on Wheel Of Fortune.

Last year, Steve Harvey won with Alex Trebek winning the previous three years before his death.

That’s My Jam has run for two seasons on NBC, going viral for segments such as Adam Lambert singing The Muffin Man as Cher, while Password launched last August and the first season’s episodes averaged 4.2M total viewers. NBC said it was the No. 1 new show of summer 2022 and the most-watched summer alternative series premiere in two years. It has been renewed for a second season.