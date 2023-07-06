Jill Wagner To Headline ‘Bringing Christmas Home’ For Great American Family

EXCLUSIVE: Jill Wagner has booked another holiday movie for Great American Family.

The star of A Merry Christmas Wish and Christmas Miracle For Daisy will join Paul Greene (I’m Glad It’s Christmas, When Calls the Heart) in the new original movie Bringing Christmas Home. The flick will premiere as part of the network’s annual Great American Christmas franchise, which returns October 20 with original movie premieres Saturdays and Sundays.

In Bringing Christmas Home, retired military officer, now Military History professor, Caroline Upton (Wagner) is enlisted to assist antiques store owner, Russell Carlisle (Greene) in finding the family of WWII Army officer Orin Newton before Christmas with the hope of returning precious personal artifacts – Orin’s dress uniform, medals, and a stack of love letters from his beloved Alice who waits for him back home. Epaulettes and insignia provide initial clues, though the search seems to dead end when Caroline discovers Orin was captured and listed as MIA. Caroline and Russell then search the love letters for clues as to what happened to Orin and whether he ever made it home to Alice.

Executive producers of Bringing Christmas Home are Wagner, Greene, Brad Krevoy, Amy Krell, Lorenzo Nardini, Wagner, Mike Rohl, Jameson Parker, and Susie Belzberg Krevoy. Arielle Boisvert produces. Anthony Epp, Doran S. Chandler, and Bradley Goodman are Supervising Producers.

Mike Rohl directs Bringing Christmas Home from an original screenplay written by Casie Tabanou and Alison Spuck.

Holiday films fans don’t need to wait until October to enjoy the net’s Great American Christmas programming. It returns to Great American Family beginning Friday, June 30.