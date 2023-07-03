Jerusalem Film Fest Unveils Industry Program & Malta’s Mediterrane Film Fest Wraps First Edition – Global Briefs

Jerusalem Film Fest Unveils 2023 Industry Program

Nir Bergman (Broken Wings, Here We Are) and Yona Rozenkier (The Dive, 35 Downhill) will be among the Israeli filmmakers presenting new projects at the Jerusalem Film Fest’s Pitch Point event this year. The annual meeting connecting Israeli directors with international partners is one pole of the festival’s Jerusalem Industry Days, running July 13 to 15. Jurors will be Olivier Père (Arte Cinema France), Thorsten Ritter (Beta Cinema), Kevin Chan (MUBI) and Claudia Solano (The Match Factory), alongside Helge Albers (MOIN, Hamburg Film Fund) and producer Yael Fogiel (Les Films du Poisson). The Industry Days will also host the final pitching session for the Sam Spiegel International Film Lab. Other highlights include a focus on Austria, accompanied by Austrian Films’ Anne Laurent-Delage and Emilie Dauptain and producers Antonin Svoboda (coop99), Oliver Neumann (FreibeuterFilm), Sabine Gruber (Golden Girls) and Barbara Pichler (KGP Filmproduktion). Filmmakers Sebastian Meise, Barbara Albert and Rainer Frimmel will also be in attendance. The program will also feature an industry talk with Joana Vicente, CEO of Sundance Institute, moderated by Israeli producer Osnat Handelsman-Keren (The Lost Daughter). The Jerusalem Film Festival runs from July 13 to 23.

Related Story Malta Sets Out 2030 Locations Biz Goals As New Mediterrane Film Festival Kicks Off

Malta’s Mediterrane Film Festival wraps first edition

Spanish director Carla Simón’s Berlinale 2022 Golden Bear winner Accaràs clinched the Golden Bee award for best film at the inaugural edition of Malta’s Mediterrane Film Festival over the weekend. It was among nine films in competition, each representing one of the countries belonging to the so-called MED9 nations, or EU member states with Mediterranean borders. Running June 25 to 30 in the Maltese capital of Valetta, the festival is spearheaded by the Malta Film Commission as part of its strategy to grow island’s local and international film industry. The jury was headed by Film London and the British Film Commission CEO Adrian Wootton. The closing night on Saturday unfolded at Fort Manoel heritage site, which previously served as the backdrop for shoots for Game of Thrones and Assassin’s Creed, and was hosted by UK actor and writer David Walliams. Other stars in attendance included Eric Bana, Jared Harris, Natascha McElhone, Annabelle Wallis, Daniela Melchior, Joaquin de Almeida and Nastassja Kinski.