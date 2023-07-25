‘Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions’: Former Champions Boycott Show Due To “Recycled Material” As A Result of Writer Strike

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions is the latest series to be hit by the writers strike.

A number of former champions are planning to boycott the daytime game show over fears that the show will use “recycled materials”, otherwise known as questions, as a result of the fact that it is a WGA-written show.

Ray Lalonde, who won over $386,000 last season, revealed that he has informed the producers that if the WGA strike remains unresolved, he will not cross the picket line to play.

“There are now credible reports that the producers are making contingency plans to start filming the next season of the show with old and/or recycled material if the WGA strike remains unresolved,” he wrote on a Reddit thread. “I am a lifelong devoted fan of Jeopardy!. I am and will always be grateful for the experience I had on the show and the opportunity to participate in the TOC is beyond a dream come true for me. That being said, I believe that the show’s writers are a vital part of the show and they are justified in taking their job action to secure a fair contract for themselves and their fellow WGA members.”

He added that he hopes by going public, it will influence “some future decision to proceed without the writers and to encourage any others in the community who feel the same way to speak out as well”.

In fact, others did also speak out.

Chris Pannullo, who had a 21-day winning streak, replied, “I am a huge Jeopardy fan and it was a dream to appear on the show, I fully agree with his stance and will not participate in any games comprised of recycled clues while the WGA strike is in effect.”

Ben Chan, who had a 9-day winning streak, added, “If you are out, I am out.”

Luigi de Guzman, who made more than $140,000 on the show, said the show would probably not meet the high standard that fans had come to expect. “The writers make the clues; the clues make the show. The clues in the Tournament of Champions have typically been some of the best of the best clues the show has had to offer. They are at once challenging and creative.”

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions is produced by Sony Pictures Television.