Jennifer Garner Reprising Elektra Role In ‘Deadpool 3’

Jennifer Garner is coming back in the sai-swinging role of antihero assassin Elektra in 20th Century Studios/Marvel/Disney’s Deadpool 3.

She first played the role in 2003’s Daredevil which starred her former husband Ben Affleck, that 20th/Marvel movie grossing $102M stateside, $179M WW.

Garner would play Elektra in her own spinoff movie, but it tanked with $24M domestic, $57M WW.

Deadpool 3 reteams Garner with Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds and its director Shawn Levy, both whom she worked with on the latter’s Netflix movie, The Adam Project.

As previously reported, Hugh Jackman is reprising his role as Wolverine. Given the old club of 20th/Marvel characters boarding this movie, sources believe there’s a multiverse element to Deadpool 3.

The movie will kick off next summer on May 3, 2024.

Combined both Deadpool movies have grossed $1.56 billion.

Also returning as Deadline first reported to Deadpool 3 are Rob Delaney as Human X-Force Member Peter, Monica Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Shioli Kutsuna as Warhead’s girlfriend Yukio.

Disney did not return request for comment.