Jeffrey Carlson Dies: Groundbreaking ‘All My Children’ Trans Character Was 48

Jason Thompson from General Hospital (L) and Jeffrey Carlson from All My Children (R) attend the third annual "ABC Daytime salutes Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS" after-party

All My Children actor Jeffrey Carlson, known for his groundbreaking role as a trans character on the soap show, has reportedly died. He was 48 and no details were immediately available on the cause or location.

The actor had been on the daytime TV series since 2006.

The news was announced by Time Out New York theater editor Adam Feldman on Twitter.

Feldman said Carlson was a “‘”powerful actor.”

Carlson came to the show as a character named Zarf in August 2006, then returned that November as a trans woman named Zoe.

The Shakespeare Theatre Company wrote a tribute on Facebook. “STC is saddened to learn of the recent passing of Jeffrey Carlson. Jeffrey gave beautiful and nuanced performances during his career, which took him from television and film to Broadway and, fortunately for us, to STC.”

The post noted his memorable performances included Lorenzaccio (2005), Hamlet (2007), 2008’s Free For All, and Romeo and Juliet (2016) and 2017’s version of Free For All.

“We send our love to Jeffrey’s friends, family, and colleagues, those who knew and loved him dearest.”