Jed Mercurio Pens ITV Medical Drama About Early Days Of Pandemic Starring Joanne Froggatt

EXCLUSIVE: Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has penned an ITV drama about a doctor in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic starring Joanne Froggatt.

Mercurio co-wrote Breathtaking with Rachel Clarke, the author of the 2021 novel that the show is based on, and Prasanna Puwanarajah, who played Martin Bashir in The Crown Season 5. All three are qualified doctors.

Filming wrapped quietly earlier this year in Belfast.

Breathtaking is based on Clarke’s unflinching memoir having looked after the most gravely unwell patients in the early days of the pandemic. Amid the tensions, fatigue and rising death toll, she witnessed the courage of patients and NHS staff alike in conditions of unprecedented adversity.

Golden Globe-winner Froggatt, who most recently starred in James Graham’s BBC drama Sherwood, played lead Dr Abbey Henderson and Craig Viveiros (The War of the Worlds) was director.

“Everyone has felt privileged to dramatise Rachel Clarke’s hauntingly illuminating memoir of health workers struggling to cope with the extraordinary challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Mercurio said during filming. “I’m honored to have collaborated with Rachel and Prasanna on this important drama.”

ITV drama boss Polly Hill added: “This is a chapter of recent history that should never be forgotten, and I can think of no-one better than Jed, Rachel and Prasanna to write this topical and unflinching drama for ITV.”

Mercurio and Jimmy Mulville’s HTM Television is making the three-part series. The celebrated British scribe has mostly turned his hand to producing of late, with EP credits on ITV’s DI Ray, Trigger Point and Stephen, along with BBC drama Bloodlands. Before becoming a BAFTA-winning writer, Mercurio was a doctor for several years, during which time he wrote mid-1990s BBC medical series Cardiac Arrest.

Breathtaking is one of a number of British shows to to have spotlighted the early days of the pandemic such as Michael Winterbottom’s This England for Sky, which focused on a number of precincts including Boris Johnson’s government, and Jack Thorne’s Help for Channel 4, which focused on care homes.

Produced in association with Northern Ireland Screen and filmed in Belfast several months ago, Breathtaking is produced by Brian J. Falconer (Derry Girls) and executive produced by the writing trio. ITV Studios is an in-association producer and international distributor.