Javier Bardem Joins Brad Pitt In Apple’s F1 Racing Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Javier Bardem has rounded the cast of Apple Studios’ untitled F1 pic starring Brad Pitt. The cast also includes Damson Idris, Kerry Condon and Tobias Menzies. Joseph Kosinski is set to direct.

Kosinski will produce his untitled feature alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films (Top Gun: Maverick), seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton through his Dawn Apollo banner and Plan B, with Copper CEO Penni Thow serving as executive producer.

Pitt stars as a former driver returning to the sport with fictional team APXGP, with Idris playing his teammate. Made in collaboration with F1, the movie began filming last week and over the weekend shot some of the pic at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Bardem has a busy 2023 ahead of that began with Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid where he played King Trition. The film has already made $280 million domestically at the box-office. He can be seen next reprising his role in Dune Part 2.

He is repped by WME.