Jason Mitchell Joins Thriller ‘Black Heat’ From ‘Call Her King’ Filmmaker Wes Miller

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Mitchell (Mudbound) has signed on to star in the feature Black Heat, directed by Call Her King filmmaker Wes Miller.

Joining Mitchell in the pic are rappers Tabatha “Dreamdoll” Robinson and NLE Choppa, in his first big-screen appearance. Miller is directing from a script he wrote. Andrew van den Houten and Miller are producing through their Blacklight banner. Production is currently underway in Orlando, Florida.

Billed as a rollercoaster story of “suspense, drama, and unexpected twists,” plot follows the broken lives of two parents portrayed by Mitchell and Robinson. After failing to get help from authorities, the pair go on a suicide mission to rescue their fifteen-year-old daughter, who’s under the control of the enigmatic King David, played by NLE Choppa.

Mitchell is best known for his breakout performance as West Coast legend Eazy-E in F. Gary Gray’s 2015 biopic Straight Outta Compton. He has since been featured in pics like Dee Rees’ acclaimed Mudbound. He most recently starred in Miller’s last pic, the action thriller Call Her King, which debuted on BET+.

Robinson, widely known as Dreamdoll, is a rapper and social media influencer with a large following across various platforms. NLE Choppa is an emerging hip-hop artist known for songs such as 2019’s Shotta Flow, which was certified platinum. The cast is rounded out by Shiobann Amisial, Talha Barberousse, Garrett Hendricks, Johnny Messner, and Pavie Vega.

“This piece spoke to me as a father from page one. It examines what we, as parents, are willing to do to protect those we love the most when no one else will,” said Miller. “It’s my most personal movie to date, and I’m excited to share it and the wonderful work that the cast is doing in bringing the world and characters to life.”

Dreamdoll is repped by Dru Bass at the William Morris Agency. NLE Choppa is represented by Angelita Potts Jason Mitchell is represented by Corey Simon at Cultivate Entertainment Partners and Erich Smith at TCA Mgmt.