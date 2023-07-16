Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Judy Solomon Dies: Six-Time President Of Golden Globes Parent Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. Was 91

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Jason Aldean Stops Connecticut Show After Suffering Heat Stroke

Jason Aldean had a show-stopper in the middle of his set Saturday night at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut. Only it was the type no performer ever wants to experience.

Alden bolted offstage in the middle of a song, baffling fans as to what happened.

Live Nation, which runs the Xfinity Theatre, said a representative for Aldean later confirmed he experienced heat stroke and could not continue the show. The temperature in Connecticut on Saturday was in the mid-80s.

A fan captured the moment while Aldean was in the middle of performing his 2009 hit, “Crazy Town.” The singer visibly struggled then turned and ran offstage.

The fan captioned the video: “It was hotter than hell. It was bad enough just standing in the pit I can’t imagine performing in jeans, boots, and hat under all those lights in that humidity with no breeze. Hope he’s okay!”

Aldean is currently on his “Highway Desperado” tour. Live Nation said the show woud be rescheduled.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad