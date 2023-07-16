Jason Aldean Stops Connecticut Show After Suffering Heat Stroke

Jason Aldean had a show-stopper in the middle of his set Saturday night at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut. Only it was the type no performer ever wants to experience.

Alden bolted offstage in the middle of a song, baffling fans as to what happened.

Live Nation, which runs the Xfinity Theatre, said a representative for Aldean later confirmed he experienced heat stroke and could not continue the show. The temperature in Connecticut on Saturday was in the mid-80s.

A fan captured the moment while Aldean was in the middle of performing his 2009 hit, “Crazy Town.” The singer visibly struggled then turned and ran offstage.

The fan captioned the video: “It was hotter than hell. It was bad enough just standing in the pit I can’t imagine performing in jeans, boots, and hat under all those lights in that humidity with no breeze. Hope he’s okay!”

Aldean is currently on his “Highway Desperado” tour. Live Nation said the show woud be rescheduled.