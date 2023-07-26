Jason Aldean’s Controversial “Try That In A Small Town” Music Video Gets BLM Protest Clips Edited Out

Jason Aldean stood by the footage used in his controversial video for “Try That in a Small Town.” However, the video has since been edited to remove clips from Black Lives Matter protests in Atlanta.

The country singer in the middle of backlash over the lyrics of his song and imagery in his video is accused of being pro-violence and pro-lynching.

“Try That in a Small Town” shows the singer performing his song in front of a courthouse where a Black teen was lynched in the 1920s. Images of protests against police violence are projected over the building as Aldean sings things like, “got a gun that my granddad gave me, they say one day they’re gonna round up, well, that shit might fly in the city, good luck.”

The music video that was removed by CMT has now been cut and footage from Fox 5’s Atlanta has been taken out, according to The Washington Post. “Try That in a Small Town” is now six seconds shorter with Aldean’s record label BBR Music Group saying in a statement, “The video footage was edited due to third-party copyright clearance issues.”

Aldean denied his video had anything to do with the BLM protests saying in a statement, “These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

During a recent concert in Cincinnati, Aldean blasted “cancel culture” for the backlash he was receiving.

“You guys know how it is, in this day and age, cancel culture is a thing. That’s something that if people don’t like what you say they try to make sure they can cancel you, which means try to ruin your life, ruin everything,” he said. “One thing I saw this week was a bunch of country music fans that can see through a lot of the bullshit. I saw country music fans rally like I’ve never seen before and it was pretty badass, I gotta say. Thank you guys so much.”