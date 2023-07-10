Jamie Foxx Waves From Aboard A Boat In First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is out and about this weekend and made his first public appearance since suffering a “medical condition” that had the actor hospitalized.

As the Django Unchained star recovers from the incident, TMZ caught Foxx cruising on a boat and waving at onlookers giving fans their first glimpse of the actor in months. Foxx was seen aboard the boat on the Chicago River with other guests accompanying him.

It was back in April when Foxx’s daughter Corrine issued a statement confirming her father had been hospitalized.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday, (April 11),” read the statement. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Close to a month later, Foxx issued a personal statement on his social networks giving an update on his health.

“Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed,” read the message on Instagram.

Due to his health, Foxx was not able to host Season 6 of the Fox game show Beat Shazam and Nick Cannon stepped in to fulfill hosting duties. Fox announced in May that the network was going to continue working with Foxx and his daughter Corrine as they both would host We Are Family, a new show scheduled to premiere in 2024.

Foxx’s family has not shared details as to what his medical condition was but back in May, Corrine shared that her father had been out of the hospital for weeks and he had even been playing pickleball.

See Jamie Foxx waving at fans in the video posted below.