Jamie Foxx Speaks Out About Health Scare: “I Went To Hell And Back’

Jamie Foxx gave fans an update on his recovery in his first official video since his April hospitalization for what his daughter Corrine Foxx described at the time as “medical complication.”

In the Instagram video posted Friday night (you can watch it below), Jamie Foxx did not reveal the nature of the complication but addressed the severity of his condition when he was in the hospital.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” Foxx said, thanking fans for their prayers and messages.

He explained why it took so long for fans to hear from him. “I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Foxx debunked online rumors that the medical emergency had left him paralyzed or blind.

“But I did go to hell and back,” he added. “My road to recovery had some potholes as well but I’m coming back, and I’m able to work.”

Foxx praised his daughter Corinne as well as his sister, Deondra Dixon, for keeping his medical struggles and recovery private.

“They didn’t let nothing out. They protected me,” he said.

Foxx then choked up as he told fans, ‘I just want to say that I love everybody, and I love all the love that I got.” He ended the video message with “I am on my way back.”

The actor had not been seen since before his April 11 hospitalization, until he was spotted in Chicago in May going to a physical rehabilitation facility and recently waving to fans from a boat.