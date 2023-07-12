James Gunn Shares Excitement Over ‘Superman: Legacy’ & Explains Why He’s Including Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl & Mister Terrific

Two years from today, audiences will finally be able to see in the big screen James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. To mark the day, the DC co-head shared his excitement over the project and even dropped some teasers for fans.

“Superman: Legacy opens two years from today. It may seem far away to many of you, but it’s close to me!” he posted on Threads. “We have a lot to do between now and then. But I haven’t been more excited about a project in forever… and this cast, slowly coming together… holy cow…”

Gunn recently confirmed that Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi were joining David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan in the DC film. Fillion is set to play Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Merced will give life to Hawkgirl and Gathegi will play Mister Terrific.

When a fan asked what moved Gunn to include these characters in Superman: Legacy, the director replied, “They fit the story I’m telling. Story always comes first.”

Gunn told another fan that Jimmy Olsen will be part of the new film and confirmed that the actors he is casting for this movie will transcend into the other DCU projects.

A concerned fan asked Gunn to keep the focus on Lois and Clark to which the filmmaker said, “The primary story most definitely revolves around Superman and Lois.”

Regarding Fillion’s hair, Gunn said, “Giving my old pal Nate a bowl cut might have been my primary reason for casting him.”

Gunn also clarified that Fillion’s Green Lantern is Guy and he will play him “in all parts of the DCU,” including The Green Lanterns show which is not separate and port of the same universe.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025, telling the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.